14 new Valley COVID-19 cases, but no new Union County cases

HARRISBURG – Spikes in parts of the Valley are beginning to subside, including no new cases in Union County, which has been one of those areas. In its daily update, the state Department of Health confirmed no new Union County cases, keeping that overall total at 276 since the pandemic and two deaths. No new cases at USP Lewisburg as well, as there remains 18 active inmate cases and two active staff member cases.

11 new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed at 524 overall and 15 deaths – that does not include any new cases at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation. Two new Montour County cases have been confirmed at 106 overall and three deaths, and Snyder has one new case at 113 overall and two deaths.

Statewide, 991 new cases have been confirmed, which puts the statewide total at over 122,000 since the pandemic, of which 78% have recovered. 24 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll now over 7,400. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 114 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 192 cases. In 19-24 year-old cases in north central PA, there have been approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases so far in August. There are 1,271,976 patients who have tested negative to date.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

Approximately 8,790 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.