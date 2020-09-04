14 new Valley COVID-19 cases, 891 new state cases

HARRISBURG – 14 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with new statewide cases back below 1,000. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed eight new Northumberland County cases at 740 overall and 38 deaths. Among six of the county’s long term-care facilities, there are 186 overall resident cases, 63 overall staff cases, and 38 overall deaths have now been reported.

Four new Snyder County cases have been confirmed at 174 overall and three deaths. Montour County has two new cases at 141 overall and five deaths. There are no new Union County cases, remaining with 397 overall and six deaths.

In Valley hospitals, Geisinger Danville has eight patients, and Geisinger Shamokin and Evangelical Community Hospital have six each – no hospitals are reporting patients on ventilators.

Statewide, 891 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 137,000, of which 82% have recovered. 10 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 7,700.

Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 126 cases. There are 1,576,879 patients who have tested negative to date. In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 26 percent of cases in August.

Approximately 9,813 of the total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.