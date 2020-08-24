10 new Valley COVID-19 cases, one new statewide death reported

HARRISBURG – 10 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and one new death is reported statewide. In its daily update Monday, the state Department of Health confirmed six new Northumberland County cases at 631 overall since the pandemic began, and 24 deaths. Two new cases have been confirmed in Snyder County at 142 overall and two deaths, while Montour didn’t have any new cases for the second straight day – the county remains with 123 overall cases and three deaths.

In Union County, two new cases have been confirmed at 361 overall and four deaths. There are no new cases reported at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary.

Statewide, 426 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 129,000, of which 81% have recovered. One new death has also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 7,500. In 19-24-year-olds across Northcentral PA, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in August.

There are 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,433,364 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 9,341 of total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.