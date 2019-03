MONROE TWP – A Mount Carmel woman was arrested after allegedly stealing 13 items worth around $300 combined from Kohl’s Department Store in Monroe Marketplace. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred March 2 at 5:20 p.m.

Selinsgrove troopers say 29-year-old Ashley Knopp was discovered with stealing 13 items from Kohl’s, including leggings, t-shirts, shorts, sandals, and other items. Charges have been filed in district court.