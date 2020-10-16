12th District challenger Lee Griffin in Valley for 15-county tour

SUNBURY – Focusing on the needs of local businesses, especially during the pandemic, is the top priority for Lee Griffin’s latest campaign visits across the Valley.

He’s the Democratic challenger looking to replace incumbent U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) representing the 12th Congressional District in Washington, “We made sure to stay at locally owned bed and breakfasts, or restaurants or coffee shops, to generate business for those businesses as well, and to hear directly from them on what they most need.”

Griffin made stops in Northumberland and Union counties Friday and will stop in Snyder County Saturday during his campaign’s 15-county tour that started earlier this month.

Griffin says his biggest concern is seeing some gaps in distributing CARES funding to local businesses and that needs address, “Single proprietor owners of businesses sometimes missed out on the funding that came through because they didn’t have employees…they didn’t qualify in the same way as larger businesses…so I’m hoping the next stimulus will come soon and will include funding specifically for those businesses to keep them open.”

The first-time candidate Griffin’s message continues to be, if elected, he’d be a representative of the people, not a party – looking to end the current political divide in our country. He was also on a recent WKOK Sunrise program.