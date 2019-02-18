12th Congressional District candidate Friedenberg reacts to budget, nat’l emergency



STATE COLLEGE – Another candidate for the vacant U.S. 12th Congressional District seat has weighed in on the ongoing budget and border security debate. This after President Donald Trump Friday signed a budget to keep the government open and then declaring a national emergency on border security.

Marc Friedenberg, a Penn State professor and the Democratic candidate for the vacant seat, says he’s glad the agreement keeps the government open and takes important, effective steps for border security. He says he does have concerns about declaring a national emergency to bypass the agreement.

Friedenberg also expressed concern that $2.5 billion could be redirected away from counter-narcotics programs. He says its important taxpayer dollars be spent responsibly and constitutionally.

See reaction from one of his possible GOP opponents, State Rep. Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer), at WKOK.com.