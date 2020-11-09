128 new Valley COVID-19 cases, over 6,300 statewide cases over last two days

HARRISBURG – Rapid coronavirus increases continue in The Valley and statewide, with 128 new cases confirmed over the last two days and over 6,300 statewide. In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 60 new Union County cases at 845 since the start of the pandemic and 11 deaths. Northumberland County has 43 new cases at 1,762 overall and 113 deaths. Snyder has 16 new cases at 578 overall and 18 deaths, and Montour has nine new cases at 342 overall and 12 deaths.

At Valley universities, Bucknell 23 new cases added to its total at 57, including 26 active cases – 20 among students. No changes at Bloomsburg (367 students/five staff total) and Susquehanna (14 total).

At Valley prisons, SCI Coal Township has 18 active inmate cases and five active staff cases. The Allenwood Federal Penitentiary has 8 active inmate cases and two active staff cases. The Lewisburg pen has two active staff cases.

Statewide, 6,311 new cases have been confirmed over the last two days, bringing the statewide total to over 234,000, of which 73% have recovered. Nine new deaths have also been confirmed over the last two days, and the state death toll is over 9,000.

In Valley long-term care facilities, updated Monday:

Among 10 Northumberland County facilities – 411 total resident cases, 132 total staff cases and 104 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 0 active cases with 267 total cases

In a Snyder County facility – 83 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In a Montour County facility – 82 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and seven deaths; as of Friday, there’s also 16 active Grandview cases – 0 employee, 16 residents (177 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 36 total resident cases, 10 total staff cases, and two deaths

At Valley hospitals, all with changes Monday:

Geisinger Danville…13 new patients…33 patients, seven on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin…one new patient…six coronavirus patients

Evangelical Community Hospital…six new patients…13 coronavirus patients

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 23 percent of cases so far in November.

There are 2,455,856 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 12,975 of our total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.