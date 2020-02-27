11 Valley school districts receive school safety grants

WKOK Staff | February 27, 2020 |

HARRISBURG – Valley school districts will be able to upgrade their safety and security measures  thanks to school safety grants being released in Harrisburg.  $1.4 million in grant money is heading to 16 school districts in his district, which includes nine Valley schools:

  • Milton $423,000
  • Southern Columbia $378,000
  • Danville $40,000
  • Shamokin $40,000
  • Shikellamy $40,000
  • Midd-West $40,000
  • Selinsgrove $40,000
  • Mount Carmel $35,000
  • Warrior Run $35,000

 

Schools will use the money to hire school security officers, purchase security-related technology, offer counseling services for students, and implementing violence prevention curricula.

 

Lewisburg and Mifflinburg School Districts are also receiving state funding. Lewisburg is getting over $371,000, and Mifflinburg $485,000…that according to State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Williamsport).

 

State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced the rest of the local funding.

