12 new Valley cases, PA now over 74,000 cases

HARRISBURG – A second straight day of double digit increases of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Valley. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed 443 new PA cases, including 12 in the Valley, bringing the statewide total to over 74,000 – 70% of those cases have recovered. 69 new deaths have also been confirmed, keeping the state death toll at over 5,800.

In the Valley, five new cases each have been confirmed in Union and Northumberland counties – Union now has 70 cases and one death and Northumberland has 206 and three deaths. Snyder has two new cases at 53 and one death, while Montour remains at 53 cases.

In surrounding areas, no new cases or deaths were confirmed in Columbia, Lycoming and Juniata counties. Schuylkill has two new cases at 653 and 37 deaths, while Dauphin County has one new death at 88 and over 1,400 cases.

There are 620 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 424,201 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.