12 More Counties Will Enter Green Phase: AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will allow 12 more counties that are home to 1.3 million people to enter the least-restrictive phase of his pandemic reopening plan. His office said Friday that Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York can join the “green” phase of his stoplight-colored reopening plan in a week. Meanwhile, Wolf said state epidemiologists believe an outbreak is occurring in Erie County. Nearly 6 million people in Philadelphia and nine other counties in southeastern Pennsylvania became the last in the state Friday to shed Wolf’s tightest restrictions, including a stay-at-home order.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia officer faces aggravated assault charges after video surfaced of him striking a student protester in the head with a metal baton. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Friday that Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna also faces charges of reckless endangerment and possession of an instrument of crime. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says that her agency is reviewing videos that showed police officers in violent confrontations with people during the protests over the death of George Floyd. The video circulating widely on Twitter shows Bologna hitting a 21-year-old college student in the head and neck area with a baton, before the student is knocked to the ground and another officer put his knee on him to keep him down.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Eugene DePasquale, Pennsylvania’s outgoing state auditor general, has won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry. That’s as vote-counting Friday in primary contests across Pennsylvania ate up a fourth day. DePasquale will challenge Perry in the Harrisburg-based 10th District, where Democrats believe they can unseat the four-term congressman.

Meanwhile, many primary contests across Pennsylvania remained without a clear victor as counties tabulate an avalanche of mailed ballots. The Associated Press has not yet called a number of races, including the only competitive primary among the statewide races, a six-way Democratic primary contest for auditor general. Voters mailed in about 1.4 million ballots, and turnout hit 24%.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who police say assaulted an Associated Press photographer in Philadelphia as the journalist was on assignment covering the city’s police commissioner has been charged in the attack. Philadelphia man Derrick King was charged with assault, endangering another person and resisting arrest. It’s unknown if he has retained an attorney. Police say he approached photographer Matt Rourke while the journalist was photographing Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon ahead of a Justice for Floyd protest. It’s unclear what prompted the attack. Rourke was treated at a hospital for significant facial injuries.

