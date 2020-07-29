11 new Valley COVID-19 cases, PA over 110,000 cases since pandemic

HARRISBURG – Another day of new double digit COVID-19 increases in the Valley, and Pennsylvania now has over 110,000 cases since the start of the pandemic. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed eight new Northumberland County cases at 398 since the outbreak and 11 deaths. Snyder County has two new cases at 92 overall and two deaths. Union has one new case at 129 overall and two deaths. Montour remains with 92 overall cases and three deaths.

In Valley long-term care facilities, there are now 11 employee cases since the outbreak in four Northumberland County facilities, along with 61 total resident cases and eight deaths. There are now two resident and three employee cases since the outbreak at four Union County facilities.

Statewide, 834 new cases have been confirmed, and of the now over 110,000 total cases, 75% have recovered. 16 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 7,100. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 125 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 111 cases. Increases in 19-24 year-olds statewide are still being reported, including nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 642 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,073,863 people who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 8,110 our total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.