11 new Valley COVID-19 cases, 849 new PA cases

HARRISBURG – 11 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed Wednesday, while spikes continue statewide. In its daily update, the state Department of Health confirmed six new cases in Northumberland County at 334 and eight deaths. Three new cases have been confirmed in Snyder County at 71 and two deaths, while Union has two more at 98 and two deaths. Montour remains with 76 cases and two deaths.

In Valley long-term care facilities, the department says a third death and 54 cases among residents have been confirmed among three Northumberland County nursing homes. In three Union County facilities, one resident case and two employee cases have been reported, and three resident cases have been reported at a Snyder County facility.

Statewide, 849 new cases have been confirmed, pushing the total to over 92,000, of which 77% have recovered. The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 230 overnight, and. Philadelphia County increased by 90. The department is also seeing significant increases in the number of cases in 19 to 24-year-olds.

The department confirmed 25 new deaths as well, pushing the state death toll to over 6,800.

State officials remind residents mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 774,378 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Approximately 6,903 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.