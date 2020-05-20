New Numbers: 11 new Valley cases, over 4,700 PA deaths

HARRISBURG – After a technical glitch, Wednesday’s Department of Health daily update was released Wednesday evening. New double digit COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Valley for the first time in over a week, while Pennsylvania’s death toll is now over 4,700.

In the Valley, Northumberland County has five new cases at 155 and two deaths, and Union County has six new cases at 56 cases and one death. Snyder remains at 33 cases and one death for the 24th straight day, and Montour remains at 50 cases.

Statewide, 143 new deaths were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total to over 4,700. 746 additional cases were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 64,000.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has 340 cases and 29 cases, Lycoming has 152 cases and nine deaths, and Schuylkill has 541 cases and 21 deaths. Dauphin County is now over 1,00 cases and 51 deaths, and Juniata remains at 94 cases and two deaths.