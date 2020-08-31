11 charged, five from Valley, after meth ring shut down

HARRISBURG – 11 people are charged, including five from the Valley, after State Attorney General Josh Shapiro says lawmen shut down a drug ring across Central Pennsylvania. In a release Monday, Shapiro says charged is 51-year-old Russell Kinslow of Freeburg, who’s currently a Northumberland County Prison inmate. Shapiro says Kinslow was the group’s ring leader.

Also charged is 40-year-old Monica Strocko, who’s currently a Snyder County Prison inmate, 32-year-old Jamie Ross Aughenbaugh of Selinsgrove, 31-year-old Felicia Buck of Beavertown, and 67-year-old Ronald Boney of Mifflinburg.

Shapiro says the ring brought significant quantities of crystal methamphetamine from Reading to Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties. He says Kinslow transported meth from 2017 to 2019 when he was arrested for selling the drug to confidential informants. Then while in prison, Kinslow manufactured fraudulent credit cards to obtain large cash advances at various state casinos. He would then use that money to pay for an attorney and post bond to get out of jail.

Shapiro says District Judge Lori Hackenberg is processing the defendants and Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman is prosecuting the case.