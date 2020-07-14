10th Northumberland County COVID-19 death, 13 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – A 10th COVID-19 death has been confirmed in Northumberland County, while the Valley has 13 new cases. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed five new cases in Northumberland County, along with the 10th death – that brings the county’s overall case total to 351.

For the rest of the Valley, five new cases have also been confirmed in Union County, now with 105 overall cases. Snyder has two more cases at 74 overall and Montour has hit 80 total overall cases, thanks to one new case being confirmed. Those counties remain with two overall deaths.

The statewide case count was high again Tuesday at 929 new cases. That brings the statewide total to over 96,000, of which 76% have recovered. Of today’s reported cases, 216 cases were a result of a delay in private lab result reporting. The vast majority did not occur within the past 24 hours. Allegheny County also had an increase of 145 cases within the past 24 hours. There continues to be significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds, including nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July in north central PA.

20 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll at over 6,900.

State officials continue reminding residents about mask wearing in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. Approximately 7,224 of our total cases are in health care workers.There are 850,612 patients who have tested negative to date.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.