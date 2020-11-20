103 new Union County cases, over 3,100 hospitalized statewide

HARRISBURG – No new record of statewide COVID-19 cases Friday, but the state now has over 3,000 hospitalized, and Union County has over 100 new cases. In its daily update, the state Department of Health confirmed over 3,100 statewide hospitalizations, including over 600 in the ICU and over 300 on ventilators. Over 6,800 new cases have been confirmed statewide, with the total over 295,000, of which 65% have recovered. 108 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is now over 9,600.

In the Valley, Union County has 103 new cases at 1,187 since the start of the pandemic and a new death at 15 total. Northumberland County has 37 new cases at 2,118 overall and 120 deaths. Snyder has 20 new cases at 819 overall and 19 deaths, and Montour has five new cases at 399 overall and 14 deaths.

Hospitals:

Geisinger Danville has one new patient – 69 admitted, 13 on ventilators and 26 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has three new patients – 15 people admitted, none on ventilators, and four in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital – 35 patients admitted according to hospital officials

At Valley universities:

Bloomsburg University – 376 total students and five total staff who have had COVID.

Susquehanna University has 27 students with active cases, for a total of 65 students and staff who have had the disease since the pandemic began.

Bucknell now has 13 active cases (three students and 10 staff), and a total of 71.

At Regional prisons:

SCI Coal Township has a total of 20 inmates and eight staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 71 inmates (40 at USPAllenwood, 31 at Medium) and eight staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has four active cases right now among staff.

Long-term care facilities:

Among 10 Northumberland County facilities – 438 total resident cases, 138 total staff cases and 107 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 1 active employee case with 268 total cases

In two Snyder County facilities – 86 total resident cases, 17 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In two Montour County facilities – 83 total resident cases, 21 total staff cases, and eight deaths; there’s also 3 active Grandview cases – 2 employee, 0 residents (180 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 40 total resident cases, 10 total staff cases, and three deaths

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in November. Approximately 13,886 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.