7 new Valley COVID-19 deaths, 43 new cases

HARRISBURG – 7 new Valley COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the state, and there are 40 new cases of coronavirus among residents.

In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed six new Northumberland County deaths; all of whom were residents of Long Term Care Facilities in the county. Now the county’s total is 63 deaths.

There is one more death in Snyder County; that person also was a resident of a Long Term Care Facility. Six people total have now died from the disease in Snyder County. Montour and Union counties remain with five and six total deaths, respectively.

In terms of county case counts, Northumberland has 14 new cases – now a total 1,067 people since the start of the pandemic. Snyder has 17 new cases, bringing them to 342 overall and Montour has 12 new cases at 185 overall. Union’s case count is down from 475 to 472 overall – there are also 10 active staff case at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among eight Northumberland County facilities – 349 total resident cases, 88 total staff cases and 52 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 184 cumulative cases, with 100 of those active. There are 133 total resident cases with 74 active, and 51 total staff cases, with 26 active.

In a Snyder County facility – 57 total resident cases, 12 total staff cases, and three deaths.

In another Montour County facility – 11 total resident cases, two total staff cases. Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation has 55 active cases

Among six Union County facilities – 17 total resident cases, nine total staff cases

At Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville – 24 patients, 2 on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – 11 patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – six patients, one on a ventilator

At Valley universities, Susquehanna says there are now four cases of COVID-19 – no changes to Bucknell or Bloomsburg’s totals.

Statewide, 1,153 new cases have been confirmed, with the statewide total over 158,000, including an 82% recovery rate. 19 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 8,100.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.