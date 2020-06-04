10 new Valley COVID-19 cases, PA approaching 74,000 total

HARRISBURG – A noticeable increase in new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and PA is approaching 74,000 statewide cases. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 537 new cases, as well as 75 new deaths, which raises the state death toll to over 5,800.

10 new Valley cases have been confirmed overall, including six in Snyder County at 51 and one death. Two new cases have been confirmed in Union County at 65 and one death. Northumberland County has two new cases at 201 and three deaths, and Montour remains with 53 cases.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has three new cases at 352 and 31 deaths, while Lycoming remains with 166 cases and 17 deaths. Schuylkill has five new cases at 651 and three new deaths at 37. Dauphin is now over 1,400 cases and two new deaths at 87. Juniata remains with 95 cases and four deaths.

There are 618 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are over 416,000 people who have tested negative to date and 69% of patients have recovered. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.