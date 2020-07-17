9 new Valley COVID-19 cases, over 1,000 new state cases

HARRISBURG – Another big uptick of over 1,000 new statewide cases have been confirmed, including nine new Valley cases. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health says 1,032 new cases have been confirmed, with the statewide total over 99,000. Allegheny and Philadelphia counties had more sets of big daily increases of 240 and 163, respectively.

In the Valley, five new cases have been confirmed in Northumberland County, now at 360 total cases and 10 deaths. Three new Montour County cases have been confirmed at 84 total cases and two deaths. Snyder and Union each have one new case at 75 and 109 total cases, respectively, and two deaths each.

In area long-term care facilities, Montour County has reported its first case – its an employee case at one county facility. Two more resident cases have been confirmed among three Northumberland County facilities. The brings the grand total to 59 resident cases in the county, along with nine total employee cases and six deaths.

Significant increases in 19-24 year-olds also continue statewide, including nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in July in north central Pennsylvania.

19 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll continues approaching 7,000.

State residents are again reminded mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 899,912 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 7,398 of our total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.