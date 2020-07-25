10 new Valley COVID-19 cases, over 1,000  new state cases

HARRISBURG – 10 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, along with another big spike of over 1,000 statewide cases. In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed four new Northumberland County cases at 375 overall since the pandemic and 11 deaths. Three more cases have been confirmed in Union County at 119 and two deaths, and two more Montour County cases have been confirmed at 89 overall and three deaths. Snyder has one new case at 87 overall and two deaths.

Statewide, 1,054 new cases have been confirmed and the state’s total is over 106,000 since the pandemic. 13 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 7,100. Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 146 cases, Delaware County is reporting an increase of 110 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 177 cases. 19-24 year-old cases continue increasing, including . nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 640 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,016,705 patients who have tested negative to date

Approximately 7,902 our total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.