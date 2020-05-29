1 new Valley COVID-19 case, 91 new deaths in PA

HARRISBURG – One new Valley COVID-19 case has been confirmed and 91 Pennsylvania deaths have been confirmed as well. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed 693 new cases, which keeps the statewide total at over 70,000. PA’s death toll is now over 5,400.

Union County, hoping to go green, has the Valley’s only new case at 57 and one death. That spells good news for Northumberland County, also hoping to go green, which remains at 186 cases and three deaths. Snyder remains with 39 cases and one death and Montour remains at 50 cases.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County remains with 346 cases and 31 deaths, and Lycoming still has 162 cases and 16 deaths. Schuylkill has 10 new cases at 616 and four new deaths at 32. Dauphin County remains over 1,200 in cases and has one new death at 72. Juniata remains with 95 cases and four deaths.

There are 604 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.